Travis d'Arnaud -- with a slugging percentage of .361 in his past 10 games (including no home runs) -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves against the San Francisco Giants, with Jakob Junis on the mound, on August 20 at 1:35 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Giants.

Travis d'Arnaud Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

  • Game Day: Sunday, August 20, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Truist Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Giants Starter: Jakob Junis
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Looking to place a prop bet on Travis d'Arnaud? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Travis d'Arnaud At The Plate

  • d'Arnaud has 11 doubles, nine home runs and 16 walks while hitting .255.
  • In 30 of 52 games this year (57.7%) d'Arnaud has picked up a hit, and in 12 of those games he had more than one (23.1%).
  • He has hit a long ball in 15.4% of his games in 2023, and 4.3% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 19 games this year (36.5%), d'Arnaud has picked up an RBI, and in eight of those games (15.4%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • He has scored in 20 of 52 games this year, and more than once 3 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Travis d'Arnaud Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
24 GP 28
.220 AVG .282
.301 OBP .325
.451 SLG .455
9 XBH 11
5 HR 4
17 RBI 13
17/10 K/BB 30/6
0 SB 0

Giants Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Giants has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 15th in the league.
  • The Giants have a 3.97 team ERA that ranks ninth among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Giants give up the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (128 total, one per game).
  • The Giants are sending Junis (3-3) to make his third start of the season.
  • In his most recent time out on Wednesday, the right-hander tossed four scoreless innings against the Tampa Bay Rays while surrendering two hits.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.