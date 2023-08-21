Michael Harris II vs. Mets Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 21
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 6:28 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Atlanta Braves, including Michael Harris II (.325 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero home run), battle starting pitcher David Peterson and the New York Mets at Truist Park, Monday at 7:20 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Giants.
Michael Harris II Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Monday, August 21, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Mets Starter: David Peterson
- TV Channel: BSSO
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Michael Harris II At The Plate
- Harris II has 19 doubles, three triples, 11 home runs and 24 walks while batting .287.
- Harris II has reached base via a hit in 66 games this year (of 100 played), and had multiple hits in 22 of those games.
- Looking at the 100 games he has played this year, he's went deep in nine of them (9.0%), and in 2.9% of his trips to the dish.
- Harris II has an RBI in 25 of 100 games this season, with multiple RBI in eight of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In 38 of 100 games this year, he has scored, and 11 of those games included multiple runs.
Michael Harris II Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|47
|GP
|53
|.319
|AVG
|.261
|.362
|OBP
|.314
|.519
|SLG
|.399
|18
|XBH
|15
|6
|HR
|5
|20
|RBI
|17
|32/9
|K/BB
|39/15
|8
|SB
|9
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Mets pitching staff ranks 17th in the league.
- The Mets' 4.51 team ERA ranks 20th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Mets rank 19th in baseball in home runs given up (155 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Mets will send Peterson (3-7) to the mound to make his 15th start of the season. He is 3-7 with a 5.45 ERA and 79 strikeouts through 72 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Tuesday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, the lefty tossed 3 2/3 innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering three hits.
- The 27-year-old has an ERA of 5.45, with 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in 20 games this season. Opponents are hitting .296 against him.
