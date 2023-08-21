The Atlanta Braves, including Travis d'Arnaud (.361 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no home run), battle starter David Peterson and the New York Mets at Truist Park, Monday at 7:20 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Giants.

Travis d'Arnaud Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Monday, August 21, 2023 Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Mets Starter: David Peterson

David Peterson TV Channel: BSSO

BSSO Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Travis d'Arnaud At The Plate

d'Arnaud has 11 doubles, nine home runs and 16 walks while batting .255.

In 57.7% of his 52 games this season, d'Arnaud has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 12 multi-hit games.

He has gone deep in 15.4% of his games this season, and 4.3% of his trips to the dish.

d'Arnaud has picked up an RBI in 19 games this year (36.5%), with two or more RBI in eight of those contests (15.4%).

In 38.5% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (5.8%).

Travis d'Arnaud Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 24 GP 28 .220 AVG .282 .301 OBP .325 .451 SLG .455 9 XBH 11 5 HR 4 17 RBI 13 17/10 K/BB 30/6 0 SB 0

