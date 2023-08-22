Tuesday's game that pits the Atlanta Braves (80-44) versus the New York Mets (59-67) at Truist Park has a projected final score of 5-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Braves, who is slightly favored in this matchup according to our model. Game time is at 7:20 PM on August 22.

The Braves will give the nod to Bryce Elder (9-4) against the Mets and Tylor Megill (7-6).

Braves vs. Mets Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, August 22, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET

Tuesday, August 22, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia

Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia How to Watch on TV: BSSO

BSSO

Braves vs. Mets Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Braves 5, Mets 4.

Total Prediction for Braves vs. Mets

Total Prediction: Under 10.5 runs

Braves Performance Insights

In 10 games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Braves have a record of 7-3.

Atlanta and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times in its last 10 games with a total.

The Braves have covered in each of their last two games with a spread.

This season, the Braves have been favored 111 times and won 72, or 64.9%, of those games.

Atlanta has a record of 24-11 in games when bookmakers favor them by at least -225 on the moneyline.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Braves have a 69.2% chance to win.

No team has scored more than the 719 runs Atlanta has this season.

The Braves have a 3.87 team ERA that ranks sixth across all MLB pitching staffs.

Braves Schedule