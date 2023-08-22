The Atlanta Braves (80-44) and the New York Mets (59-67) will clash on Tuesday, August 22 at Truist Park, with Bryce Elder getting the nod for the Braves and Tylor Megill taking the hill for the Mets. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:20 PM ET.

The favored Braves have -225 moneyline odds against the underdog Mets, who are listed at +180. The total is 10.5 runs for this contest (with -120 odds to go over and +100 odds to go under).

Braves vs. Mets Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, August 22, 2023

Tuesday, August 22, 2023 Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET TV: BSSO

BSSO Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park Probable Pitchers: Elder - ATL (9-4, 3.46 ERA) vs Megill - NYM (7-6, 5.53 ERA)

Braves vs. Mets Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Braves vs. Mets Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Braves have won 72 out of the 111 games, or 64.9%, in which they've been favored.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -225 or shorter, the Braves have a 24-11 record (winning 68.6% of their games).

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 69.2% chance of a victory for Atlanta.

The Braves have a 7-3 record from the 10 games they were favored on the moneyline over their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups -- all had a set run total -- Atlanta and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total five times.

The Mets have been chosen as underdogs in 48 games this year and have walked away with the win 14 times (29.2%) in those games.

The Mets have played as an underdog of +180 or more just one time this year and came away with a loss in that game.

In five games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Mets have a record of 3-2.

In the last 10 games with a total, New York and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times.

Braves vs. Mets Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Ronald Acuña Jr. 1.5 (+130) 1.5 (-139) 0.5 (+350) 0.5 (+125) Michael Harris II 1.5 (+150) 1.5 (-111) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+120) Travis d'Arnaud 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+160) Marcell Ozuna 1.5 (+185) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+300) 0.5 (+110) Eddie Rosario 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+150)

Braves Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +310 1st 1st

