The Atlanta Dream (16-16), on Tuesday, August 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET, aim to build on a four-game home winning streak when hosting the Las Vegas Aces (28-4).

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Dream vs. Aces matchup.

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of Fubo, and start watching live sports without cable today!

Dream vs. Aces Game Info

Game Day: Tuesday, August 22, 2023

Tuesday, August 22, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: CBS Sports Network and BSSE

CBS Sports Network and BSSE Location: College Park, Georgia

College Park, Georgia Arena: Gateway Center Arena

Dream vs. Aces Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup at individual sportsbooks.

Dream vs. Aces Betting Trends

The Aces have won 18 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 13 times.

The Dream have compiled a 15-15-0 record against the spread this season.

When playing as at least 15.5-point favorites this season, Las Vegas has an ATS record of 7-4.

Atlanta has been an underdog by 15.5 points or more this season once, and failed to cover the spread.

Aces games have gone over the point total 17 out of 31 times this season.

In the Dream's 31 chances this year, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 12 times.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.