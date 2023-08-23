On Wednesday, Michael Harris II (.310 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero homers) and the Atlanta Braves face the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be Jose Quintana. First pitch is at 7:20 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-5) against the Mets.

Michael Harris II Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Wednesday, August 23, 2023

Wednesday, August 23, 2023 Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Truist Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Mets Starter: José Quintana

José Quintana TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Looking to place a prop bet on Michael Harris II? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Michael Harris II At The Plate

Harris II has 20 doubles, three triples, 11 home runs and 24 walks while batting .282.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 21st, his on-base percentage ranks 74th, and he is 63rd in the league in slugging.

Harris II has gotten at least one hit in 65.7% of his games this year (67 of 102), with at least two hits 22 times (21.6%).

In nine games this year, he has hit a home run (8.8%, and 2.8% of his trips to the dish).

In 25.5% of his games this season, Harris II has picked up at least one RBI. In nine of those games (8.8%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 38 games this season (37.3%), including 11 multi-run games (10.8%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Michael Harris II Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 49 GP 53 .306 AVG .261 .348 OBP .314 .500 SLG .399 19 XBH 15 6 HR 5 22 RBI 17 35/9 K/BB 39/15 8 SB 9

Mets Pitching Rankings