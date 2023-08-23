Ronald Acuña Jr. vs. Mets Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 23
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 6:27 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Ronald Acuna Jr. -- .268 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves versus the New York Mets, with Jose Quintana on the hill, on August 23 at 7:20 PM ET.
He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) in his most recent appearance against the Mets.
Ronald Acuña Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 23, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Mets Starter: José Quintana
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -175)
Looking to place a prop bet on Ronald Acuña Jr.? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Ronald Acuña Jr. At The Plate
- Acuna has an OPS of .988, fueled by an OBP of .419 to go with a slugging percentage of .569. All three of those stats rank first among Atlanta hitters this season.
- Among the qualifying batters in MLB, he ranks third in batting average, first in on-base percentage, and fifth in slugging.
- Acuna has picked up a hit in 76.0% of his 125 games this year, with more than one hit in 43.2% of them.
- Looking at the 125 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in 26 of them (20.8%), and in 4.8% of his trips to the plate.
- Acuna has picked up an RBI in 49 games this season (39.2%), with two or more RBI in 16 of those games (12.8%).
- In 79 of 125 games this year, he has scored, and 27 of those games included multiple runs.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Ronald Acuña Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|65
|GP
|59
|.333
|AVG
|.333
|.430
|OBP
|.407
|.578
|SLG
|.560
|32
|XBH
|28
|14
|HR
|14
|37
|RBI
|37
|39/42
|K/BB
|33/26
|29
|SB
|29
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Mets has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 17th in the league.
- The Mets have a 4.50 team ERA that ranks 20th among all league pitching staffs.
- Mets pitchers combine to rank 22nd in baseball in home runs surrendered (159 total, 1.3 per game).
- Quintana makes the start for the Mets, his seventh of the season. He is 1-4 with a 3.03 ERA and 25 strikeouts in 35 2/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander's most recent appearance was on Thursday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when he tossed six innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up three hits.
- The 34-year-old has put together a 3.03 ERA and 6.3 strikeouts per nine innings in six games this season, while allowing a batting average of .238 to opposing hitters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.