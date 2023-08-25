Austin Riley, with a slugging percentage of .368 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves versus the San Francisco Giants, with Logan Webb on the mound, August 25 at 10:15 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-3) in his most recent appearance against the Mets.

Austin Riley Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Friday, August 25, 2023

Friday, August 25, 2023 Game Time: 10:15 PM ET

10:15 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Giants Starter: Logan Webb

Logan Webb TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Looking to place a prop bet on Austin Riley? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Austin Riley At The Plate

Riley is batting .279 with 25 doubles, a triple, 29 home runs and 44 walks.

Among qualifying batters, he ranks 25th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 49th and he is 19th in slugging.

In 70.6% of his games this year (89 of 126), Riley has picked up at least one hit, and in 42 of those games (33.3%) he recorded at least two.

He has hit a home run in 27 games this season (21.4%), homering in 5.2% of his trips to the plate.

In 38.1% of his games this season, Riley has picked up at least one RBI. In 21 of those games (16.7%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

He has scored at least once 65 times this year (51.6%), including 21 games with multiple runs (16.7%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Austin Riley Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 66 GP 60 .301 AVG .256 .361 OBP .314 .547 SLG .463 32 XBH 23 15 HR 14 40 RBI 39 70/24 K/BB 63/20 2 SB 1

Giants Pitching Rankings