The Chicago Cubs (67-61) visit the Pittsburgh Pirates (58-71) on Saturday at PNC Park, at 7:15 PM ET.

The probable starters are Javier Assad (2-2) for the Cubs and Colin Selby (1-0) for the Pirates.

Cubs vs. Pirates Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, August 26, 2023

Saturday, August 26, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Assad - CHC (2-2, 3.12 ERA) vs Selby - PIT (1-0, 7.27 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Javier Assad

Assad (2-2) will take to the mound for the Cubs and make his sixth start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Monday, when he threw 5 1/3 innings against the Detroit Tigers, giving up two earned runs while allowing five hits.

The 26-year-old has pitched to a 3.12 ERA this season with 6.6 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 3.8 walks per nine across 23 games.

In five starts this season, he's earned two quality starts.

Assad has three starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has 10 appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 23 chances this season.

Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Colin Selby

Selby starts for the first time this season for the Pirates.

The 25-year-old righty is pitching in his MLB debut.

Opposing hitters have compiled a batting average of .314 against him this season. He has a 7.27 ERA and 13.5 strikeouts per nine innings over his seven games.

