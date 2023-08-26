Eddie Rosario -- with a slugging percentage of .848 in his past 10 games, including four home runs -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves against the San Francisco Giants, with Ryan Walker on the mound, on August 26 at 4:05 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Giants.

Eddie Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Saturday, August 26, 2023

Saturday, August 26, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Giants Starter: Ryan Walker

Ryan Walker TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Eddie Rosario At The Plate

Rosario is hitting .261 with 21 doubles, two triples, 20 home runs and 27 walks.

Among qualified hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 65th, his on-base percentage ranks 109th, and he is 25th in the league in slugging.

Rosario has gotten at least one hit in 59.8% of his games this season (67 of 112), with more than one hit 26 times (23.2%).

In 18 games this season, he has hit a long ball (16.1%, and 4.9% of his trips to the plate).

Rosario has had at least one RBI in 28.6% of his games this season (32 of 112), with more than one RBI 18 times (16.1%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.

He has scored in 37.5% of his games this year (42 of 112), with two or more runs nine times (8.0%).

Eddie Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 60 GP 52 .281 AVG .237 .319 OBP .298 .557 SLG .405 25 XBH 18 15 HR 5 43 RBI 20 55/12 K/BB 44/15 0 SB 2

