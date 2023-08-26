The UTEP Miners (0-0) visit the FCS Jacksonville State Gamecocks on Saturday, August 26, 2023 at Burgess-Snow Field at JSU Stadium. The Miners are favored by just 1 point in the contest. The over/under is 54.5 for this matchup.

UTEP compiled 377.6 yards per game on offense last season, which ranked it 74th in the FBS. Defensively, it ranked 39th, giving up 351.2 yards per game. Offensively, Jacksonville State was a top-25 unit last season, ranking 11th-best in the FBS by averaging 36.2 points per game. It ranked 37th on defense (22.9 points allowed per game).

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Jacksonville State vs. UTEP Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, August 26, 2023

Saturday, August 26, 2023 Game Time: 5:30 PM ET

5:30 PM ET Location: Jacksonville, Alabama

Jacksonville, Alabama Venue: Burgess-Snow Field at JSU Stadium

Burgess-Snow Field at JSU Stadium TV Channel: CBS Sports Network

UTEP vs Jacksonville State Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline UTEP -1 -110 -110 54.5 -105 -115 -115 -105

Looking to place a bet on Jacksonville State vs. UTEP? Head to BetMGM using our link to unlock a new user bonus!

Jacksonville State Betting Records & Stats

Jacksonville State went 7-4-0 ATS last season.

The Gamecocks covered the spread twice when an underdog by 1 point or more last season (in three opportunities).

Jacksonville State games hit the over five out of 11 times last season.

Jacksonville State won two of the three games it played as underdogs last season.

Last season, Jacksonville State won two of its three games when it was the underdog by at least -105 on the moneyline.

Bet on Jacksonville State to win this matchup now with BetMGM!

Jacksonville State Stats Leaders

To go along with his 1,737 passing yards and 55.2% completion percentage last year, Zion Webb tallied 10 touchdowns against nine interceptions.

Webb was a factor with his legs, too, running for 645 yards and 13 TDs.

As a runner, Anwar Lewis accumulated 820 rushing yards with eight touchdowns.

The air attack was also aided by the receiving skills of Lewis, who grabbed 13 balls (on 12 targets) for 127 yards and one touchdown.

Matt LaRoche rushed for 627 yards (57.0 yards per game) and five TDs.

Ron Wiggins rushed for 461 yards (7.7 yards per carry) and four touchdowns in the ground attack.

The receiving skills of Wiggins led to four receptions (on one targets) for 63 yards and one touchdown.

Kolbi Fuqua helped lead the defense with 2.5 sacks and two interceptions in 11 games.

Chris Hardie played in 11 games, posting three tackles and 5.5 sacks.

Jaylen Swain registered three tackles, 1.0 TFL, and five sacks in 11 games.

A big player on defense, Markail Benton had eight tackles and 2.5 sacks.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.