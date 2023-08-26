The UTEP Miners (0-0) visit the FCS Jacksonville State Gamecocks on Saturday, August 26, 2023 at Burgess-Snow Field at JSU Stadium. The Miners are favored by just 1 point. The over/under in this contest is 53.5 points.

You can see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the UTEP vs. Jacksonville State matchup in this article.

Jacksonville State vs. UTEP Game Info

Date: Saturday, August 26, 2023

Time: 5:30 PM ET

Channel: CBS Sports Network

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

City: Jacksonville, Alabama

Venue: Burgess-Snow Field at JSU Stadium

Jacksonville State vs. UTEP Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.

Jacksonville State vs. UTEP Betting Trends

Jacksonville State compiled a 7-4-0 record against the spread last year.

The Gamecocks were an underdog by 1 point or more three times last season, and covered the spread in two of those contests.

UTEP went 5-7-0 ATS last season.

The Miners covered the spread twice when favored by 1 point or more last season (in five opportunities).

