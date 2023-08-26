On Saturday, Matt Olson (.317 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 60 points below season-long percentage) and the Atlanta Braves face the San Francisco Giants, whose starting pitcher will be Ryan Walker. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Giants.

Matt Olson Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Saturday, August 26, 2023

Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

Stadium: Oracle Park

Giants Starter: Ryan Walker

TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Matt Olson At The Plate

Olson leads Atlanta with 128 hits, batting .268 this season with 67 extra-base hits.

Among the qualifying batters in MLB, his batting average ranks 51st, his on-base percentage ranks 10th, and he is third in the league in slugging.

In 66.9% of his games this year (85 of 127), Olson has picked up at least one hit, and in 35 of those games (27.6%) he recorded multiple hits.

He has gone deep in 28.3% of his games in 2023 (36 of 127), and 7.6% of his trips to the plate.

In 59 games this season (46.5%), Olson has picked up an RBI, and in 29 of those games (22.8%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in 14 contests.

He has scored in 74 games this season, with multiple runs 22 times.

Matt Olson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 66 GP 61 .276 AVG .261 .381 OBP .374 .617 SLG .568 36 XBH 31 23 HR 20 57 RBI 53 71/41 K/BB 71/42 1 SB 0

