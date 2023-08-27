How to Watch the Braves vs. Giants Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 27
Tristan Beck gets the nod on the mound for the San Francisco Giants against the Atlanta Braves and Marcell Ozuna on Sunday at 7:10 PM ET.
Braves vs. Giants Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Sunday, August 27, 2023
- Time: 7:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Location: San Francisco, California
- Venue: Oracle Park
Braves Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Atlanta Braves lead the league with 243 total home runs, averaging 1.9 per game.
- Atlanta leads MLB with a .500 slugging percentage this season, putting up 484 extra-base hits.
- The Braves' .274 batting average leads MLB.
- Atlanta scores the most runs in baseball (741 total, 5.8 per game).
- The Braves are the top team in MLB play this season with a .344 on-base percentage.
- Braves batters strike out 8.1 times per game, the sixth-lowest average in the majors.
- The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Atlanta's pitching staff ranks second in MLB.
- Atlanta's 3.79 team ERA ranks third among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Braves have the 11th-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.265).
Braves Probable Starting Pitcher
- Jared Shuster makes the start for the Braves, his 10th of the season. He is 4-2 with a 5.00 ERA and 25 strikeouts in 45 2/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty last appeared on Saturday, June 24 against the Cincinnati Reds, when he went 3 2/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- Shuster is looking to record his second quality start of the season.
- Shuster has put up six starts this campaign in which he pitched five or more innings.
- So far he has given up at least one earned run in each of his outings.
Braves Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Braves Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/21/2023
|Mets
|L 10-4
|Home
|Allan Winans
|David Peterson
|8/22/2023
|Mets
|W 3-2
|Home
|Bryce Elder
|Tylor Megill
|8/23/2023
|Mets
|W 7-0
|Home
|Charlie Morton
|José Quintana
|8/25/2023
|Giants
|W 5-1
|Away
|Spencer Strider
|Logan Webb
|8/26/2023
|Giants
|W 7-3
|Away
|Max Fried
|Ryan Walker
|8/27/2023
|Giants
|-
|Away
|Jared Shuster
|Tristan Beck
|8/28/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Away
|Bryce Elder
|Austin Gomber
|8/29/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Away
|Charlie Morton
|Peter Lambert
|8/30/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Away
|Spencer Strider
|Kyle Freeland
|8/31/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Away
|Max Fried
|Julio Urías
|9/1/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Away
|-
|-
