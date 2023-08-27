Marcell Ozuna vs. Giants Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 27
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 9:28 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Atlanta Braves, including Marcell Ozuna (.515 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Tristan Beck and the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park, Sunday at 7:10 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Giants.
Marcell Ozuna Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Giants Starter: Tristan Beck
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Marcell Ozuna At The Plate
- Ozuna is hitting .266 with 19 doubles, 28 home runs and 45 walks.
- Among qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 55th in batting average, 47th in on-base percentage, and ninth in slugging.
- Ozuna will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .588 with four homers in his last games.
- Ozuna has reached base via a hit in 77 games this year (of 112 played), and had multiple hits in 24 of those games.
- In 22.3% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 6.2% of his trips to the plate.
- In 40 games this year (35.7%), Ozuna has picked up an RBI, and in 18 of those games (16.1%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- He has scored in 48 games this season, with multiple runs 10 times.
Marcell Ozuna Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|60
|GP
|52
|.294
|AVG
|.234
|.370
|OBP
|.305
|.607
|SLG
|.427
|30
|XBH
|17
|18
|HR
|10
|38
|RBI
|30
|51/26
|K/BB
|53/19
|0
|SB
|0
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The Giants pitching staff is 17th in MLB with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Giants' 4.03 team ERA ranks 11th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Giants surrender the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (140 total, 1.1 per game).
- Beck gets the call to start for the Giants, his first of the season.
- The 27-year-old righty has pitched in relief 28 times this season.
- In his 28 appearances this season, opposing hitters have compiled a batting average of .235 against him. He has a 3.34 ERA and averages 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
