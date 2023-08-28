Matt Olson -- with a slugging percentage of .306 in his past 10 games (including no homers) -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves against the Colorado Rockies, with Austin Gomber on the hill, on August 28 at 8:40 PM ET.

In his previous game, he went 1-for-3 with a double against the Giants.

Matt Olson Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Monday, August 28, 2023

Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

Stadium: Coors Field

Coors Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Rockies Starter: Austin Gomber

TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +150) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +225) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: -118)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: -118) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -175)

Matt Olson At The Plate

Olson leads Atlanta in total hits (132) this season while batting .272 with 69 extra-base hits.

He ranks 44th in batting average, 10th in on base percentage, and third in slugging among the qualifying hitters in MLB action.

Olson is batting .368 during his last outings and is riding a four-game hitting streak.

Olson has gotten a hit in 87 of 129 games this year (67.4%), with at least two hits on 36 occasions (27.9%).

He has homered in 27.9% of his games this season, and 7.5% of his trips to the dish.

Olson has an RBI in 60 of 129 games this year, with multiple RBI in 30 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in 14 contests.

He has scored in 58.9% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 17.1%.

Matt Olson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 66 GP 63 .276 AVG .269 .381 OBP .380 .617 SLG .574 36 XBH 33 23 HR 20 57 RBI 55 71/41 K/BB 73/43 1 SB 0

