On Monday, Michael Harris II (.244 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 84 points below season-long percentage) and the Atlanta Braves face the Colorado Rockies, whose starting pitcher will be Austin Gomber. First pitch is at 8:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Giants.

Michael Harris II Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Monday, August 28, 2023

Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

Stadium: Coors Field

Austin Gomber TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +115)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +110)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +110) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -149)

Michael Harris II At The Plate

Harris II is hitting .283 with 21 doubles, three triples, 12 home runs and 24 walks.

Among qualified batters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 15th, his on-base percentage ranks 76th, and he is 59th in the league in slugging.

Harris II has gotten a hit in 70 of 106 games this season (66.0%), with multiple hits on 23 occasions (21.7%).

He has hit a long ball in 9.4% of his games in 2023, and 3% of his trips to the dish.

In 25.5% of his games this year, Harris II has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 9.4% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 40 games this season (37.7%), including 12 multi-run games (11.3%).

Michael Harris II Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 50 GP 56 .305 AVG .264 .346 OBP .313 .494 SLG .413 19 XBH 17 6 HR 6 22 RBI 19 36/9 K/BB 41/15 8 SB 11

Rockies Pitching Rankings