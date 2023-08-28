Orlando Arcia -- .167 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves against the Colorado Rockies, with Austin Gomber on the hill, on August 28 at 8:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Giants.

Orlando Arcia Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Monday, August 28, 2023

Monday, August 28, 2023 Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Coors Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rockies Starter: Austin Gomber

Austin Gomber TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)

Looking to place a prop bet on Orlando Arcia? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Orlando Arcia At The Plate

Arcia is hitting .276 with 17 doubles, 15 home runs and 31 walks.

He ranks 32nd in batting average, 61st in on base percentage, and 69th in slugging among the qualifying hitters in baseball.

Arcia has picked up a hit in 68 of 107 games this season, with multiple hits 28 times.

He has hit a long ball in 14.0% of his games this season, and 3.6% of his chances at the plate.

Arcia has an RBI in 33 of 107 games this year, with multiple RBI in 15 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 38.3% of his games this season (41 of 107), with two or more runs 11 times (10.3%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Other Braves Players vs the Rockies

Orlando Arcia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 56 GP 50 .289 AVG .262 .352 OBP .312 .454 SLG .426 16 XBH 16 8 HR 7 29 RBI 20 43/17 K/BB 35/14 1 SB 0

Rockies Pitching Rankings