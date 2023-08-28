Orlando Arcia vs. Rockies Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 28
Orlando Arcia -- .167 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves against the Colorado Rockies, with Austin Gomber on the hill, on August 28 at 8:40 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Giants.
Orlando Arcia Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Monday, August 28, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Rockies Starter: Austin Gomber
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)
Orlando Arcia At The Plate
- Arcia is hitting .276 with 17 doubles, 15 home runs and 31 walks.
- He ranks 32nd in batting average, 61st in on base percentage, and 69th in slugging among the qualifying hitters in baseball.
- Arcia has picked up a hit in 68 of 107 games this season, with multiple hits 28 times.
- He has hit a long ball in 14.0% of his games this season, and 3.6% of his chances at the plate.
- Arcia has an RBI in 33 of 107 games this year, with multiple RBI in 15 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 38.3% of his games this season (41 of 107), with two or more runs 11 times (10.3%).
Orlando Arcia Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|56
|GP
|50
|.289
|AVG
|.262
|.352
|OBP
|.312
|.454
|SLG
|.426
|16
|XBH
|16
|8
|HR
|7
|29
|RBI
|20
|43/17
|K/BB
|35/14
|1
|SB
|0
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The Rockies pitching staff is last in MLB with a collective 7.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rockies have a 5.54 team ERA that ranks 29th across all league pitching staffs.
- Rockies pitchers combine to allow 188 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (second-most in the league).
- Gomber goes for his 10th victory when he gets the start for the Rockies, his 27th of the season. He is 9-9 with a 5.48 ERA and 86 strikeouts in 136 1/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance came on Wednesday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when the left-hander went six innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 29-year-old's 5.48 ERA ranks 55th, 1.474 WHIP ranks 56th, and 5.7 K/9 ranks 56th.
