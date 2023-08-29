Marcell Ozuna and Ezequiel Tovar will look to continue their recent offensive production when the Atlanta Braves and Colorado Rockies hit the field at Coors Field on Tuesday, at 8:40 PM ET.

The Braves have been listed as -275 moneyline favorites for this matchup with the Rockies (+220). Atlanta is the favorite on the run line (-2.5 with -115 odds). A 12-run over/under has been listed in the game.

Braves vs. Rockies Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, August 29, 2023

Tuesday, August 29, 2023 Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET TV: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Braves -275 +220 12 -115 -105 -2.5 -115 -105

Braves Recent Betting Performance

In 10 games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Braves have a record of 7-3.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Braves and their opponents have failed to hit the over five times.

The Braves covered the spread in its most recent opportunity. For three straight games, Atlanta and its opponent have topped the over/under, with the average total established by bookmakers in that stretch being 10 runs.

Braves Betting Records & Stats

The Braves have a 77-40 record in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 65.8% of those games).

Atlanta has a record of 7-4 when it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -275 or shorter (63.6% winning percentage).

Based on this game's moneyline, the Braves have an implied win probability of 73.3%.

Atlanta has had an over/under set by bookmakers 130 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 70 of those games (70-57-3).

The Braves have an 11-10-0 record ATS this season (covering 52.4% of the time).

Braves Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 44-22 41-23 28-17 57-28 68-37 17-8

