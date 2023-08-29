The Atlanta Dream (16-19) will try to snap a three-game losing run when they host the Phoenix Mercury (9-25) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, August 29, 2023. The Mercury have lost five games in a row.

Watch live WNBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on the Dream or Mercury with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use our link for the best new user offer, no promo code required!

Dream vs. Mercury Game Info

Game Day: Tuesday, August 29, 2023

Tuesday, August 29, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Arena: Gateway Center Arena

Gateway Center Arena Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Rep your team with officially licensed Dream gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Key Stats for Dream vs. Mercury

Atlanta scores 82.5 points per game, just 1.0 fewer point than the 83.5 Phoenix gives up.

Atlanta makes 42.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 0.9 percentage points lower than Phoenix has allowed to its opponents (43.8%).

In games the Dream shoot higher than 43.8% from the field, they are 11-4 overall.

Atlanta's 34.2% three-point shooting percentage this season is just 1.5 percentage points lower than opponents of Phoenix have shot from deep (35.7%).

The Dream have a 10-7 record when the team connects on more than 35.7% of their three-point attempts.

Atlanta and Phoenix rebound at nearly the same rate, with Atlanta averaging 4.9 more rebounds per game.

Dream Recent Performance

The Dream have seen a downturn in scoring lately, racking up 76.7 points per game in their last 10 contests, 5.8 points fewer than the 82.5 they've scored this year.

Atlanta's points-allowed average over its last 10 games (84.1) is 0.4 fewer points per game than the team is allowing over the entire season (84.5).

The Dream are trending down from deep over their last 10 outings, making 5.0 threes per game and shooting 29.4% from long range compared to their season-long averages of 6.6 makes and 34.2% from distance in the 2023 season.

Dream Injuries