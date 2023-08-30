The Atlanta Braves (86-45) will be seeking a series sweep when they take on the Colorado Rockies (49-83) at Coors Field on Wednesday, August 30 at 8:40 PM ET. Darius Vines will get the ball for the Braves, while Kyle Freeland will take the hill for the Rockies.

Bookmakers list the Braves as -225 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Rockies +185 moneyline odds to win. Atlanta (-2.5) is the favorite on the run line. The over/under is 13.5 runs for the matchup.

Braves vs. Rockies Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, August 30, 2023

Wednesday, August 30, 2023 Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET TV: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Coors Field Probable Pitchers: Vines - ATL (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Freeland - COL (5-13, 5.00 ERA)

Braves vs. Rockies Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.

Braves vs. Rockies Betting Trends and Insights

The Braves have been favorites in 118 games this season and won 78 (66.1%) of those contests.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -225 or shorter, the Braves have gone 27-11 (71.1%).

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Atlanta has a 69.2% chance to win.

The Braves were the moneyline favorite in each of their last 10 games, and they went 7-3 in those matchups.

In its last 10 matchups, Atlanta and its opponents combined to go over the total five times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Rockies have been victorious in 44, or 37.9%, of the 116 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, the Rockies have come away with a win two times in 27 chances when named as an underdog of at least +185 or worse on the moneyline.

In 10 games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Rockies have a record of 2-8.

When it comes to hitting the over, Colorado and its opponents are 6-3-1 in the last 10 games with a total.

Braves vs. Rockies Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Ozzie Albies 1.5 (-110) 2.5 (+110) 0.5 (+310) 0.5 (-115) Marcell Ozuna 1.5 (+110) 2.5 (+105) 0.5 (+195) 0.5 (-125) Ronald Acuña Jr. 1.5 (-111) 2.5 (+105) 0.5 (+260) 0.5 (-105) Austin Riley 1.5 (+110) 2.5 (+105) 0.5 (+200) 0.5 (-139) Orlando Arcia 1.5 (+155) 1.5 (-115) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+125)

Braves Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +320 1st 1st

