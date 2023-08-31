Austin Riley vs. Dodgers Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 31
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 6:25 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Austin Riley, with a slugging percentage of .415 in his past 10 games -- including two home runs -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves against the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Lance Lynn on the mound, August 31 at 10:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he had two hits (going 2-for-5) against the Rockies.
Austin Riley Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Thursday, August 31, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Dodgers Starter: Lance Lynn
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Discover More About This Game
Austin Riley At The Plate
- Riley is batting .278 with 26 doubles, a triple, 31 home runs and 47 walks.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 28th, his on-base percentage ranks 53rd, and he is 16th in the league in slugging.
- Riley has reached base via a hit in 93 games this year (of 132 played), and had multiple hits in 45 of those games.
- He has hit a long ball in 22.0% of his games in 2023 (29 of 132), and 5.3% of his trips to the dish.
- In 37.9% of his games this season, Riley has driven in at least one run. In 22 of those games (16.7%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.
- He has scored at least once 69 times this year (52.3%), including 23 games with multiple runs (17.4%).
Austin Riley Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|66
|GP
|66
|.301
|AVG
|.257
|.361
|OBP
|.317
|.547
|SLG
|.471
|32
|XBH
|26
|15
|HR
|16
|40
|RBI
|43
|70/24
|K/BB
|68/23
|2
|SB
|1
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The Dodgers pitching staff is 19th in MLB with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Dodgers' 4.18 team ERA ranks 16th across all league pitching staffs.
- Dodgers pitchers combine to surrender 154 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 12th in the league).
- Lynn makes the start for the Dodgers, his 27th of the season. He is 10-9 with a 5.56 ERA and 170 strikeouts in 150 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Friday, the righty went six innings against the Boston Red Sox, giving up three earned runs while surrendering 10 hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 36-year-old ranks 53rd in ERA (5.56), 47th in WHIP (1.381), and 10th in K/9 (10.2).
