How to Watch the Braves vs. Dodgers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 31
Ronald Acuna Jr. and the Atlanta Braves will meet Freddie Freeman and the Los Angeles Dodgers on Thursday at Dodger Stadium, at 10:10 PM ET.
Braves vs. Dodgers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Thursday, August 31, 2023
- Time: 10:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Location: Los Angeles, California
- Venue: Dodger Stadium
- Location: Los Angeles, California
Braves Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Atlanta Braves average 1.9 home runs per game and have hit a league-leading 250 home runs in total.
- Atlanta has an MLB-high .502 slugging percentage.
- The Braves' .276 batting average leads the majors.
- Atlanta scores the most runs in baseball (770 total, 5.8 per game).
- The Braves have a league-leading .345 on-base percentage.
- The Braves strike out eight times per game to rank sixth in MLB.
- The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Atlanta's pitching staff leads MLB.
- Atlanta's 3.80 team ERA ranks third among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Braves average baseball's 11th-ranked WHIP (1.259).
Braves Probable Starting Pitcher
- Spencer Strider gets the start for the Braves, his 27th of the season. He is 15-4 with a 3.52 ERA and 236 strikeouts in 153 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Saturday, the righty tossed seven innings against the San Francisco Giants, allowing one earned run while surrendering three hits.
- Strider is aiming to register his fourth straight quality start in this matchup.
- Strider will try to go five or more innings for his fourth straight appearance. He's averaging 5.9 frames per outing.
- In six of his 26 total appearances this season he has not given up an earned run.
Braves Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Braves Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/26/2023
|Giants
|W 7-3
|Away
|Max Fried
|Ryan Walker
|8/27/2023
|Giants
|L 8-5
|Away
|Jared Shuster
|Tristan Beck
|8/28/2023
|Rockies
|W 14-4
|Away
|Bryce Elder
|Austin Gomber
|8/29/2023
|Rockies
|W 3-1
|Away
|Charlie Morton
|Peter Lambert
|8/30/2023
|Rockies
|W 7-3
|Away
|Darius Vines
|Kyle Freeland
|8/31/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Away
|Spencer Strider
|Lance Lynn
|9/1/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Away
|Max Fried
|Julio Urías
|9/2/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Away
|Bryce Elder
|Bobby Miller
|9/3/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Away
|Charlie Morton
|Bobby Miller
|9/5/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Home
|-
|Zack Thompson
|9/6/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Home
|Spencer Strider
|Miles Mikolas
