Top Player Prop Bets for Braves vs. Dodgers on August 31, 2023
Bookmakers have listed player props for Ronald Acuna Jr., Mookie Betts and others when the Atlanta Braves visit the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium on Thursday at 10:10 PM ET.
Braves vs. Dodgers Game Info
- When: Thursday, August 31, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET
- Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
MLB Props Today: Atlanta Braves
Spencer Strider Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 7.5 (Over Odds: -149)
Strider Stats
- The Braves will hand the ball to Spencer Strider (15-4) for his 27th start of the season.
- He's looking to extend his three-game quality start streak.
- Strider will look to finish five or more innings for the fourth start in a row.
- In 26 appearances this season, he has finished six without allowing an earned run.
- Among qualified pitchers this year, the 24-year-old's 3.52 ERA ranks 17th, 1.057 WHIP ranks sixth, and 13.9 K/9 ranks first.
Strider Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Giants
|Aug. 25
|7.0
|3
|1
|1
|9
|1
|vs. Giants
|Aug. 18
|7.0
|1
|0
|0
|10
|1
|at Mets
|Aug. 12
|7.0
|3
|0
|0
|6
|4
|at Pirates
|Aug. 7
|2.2
|5
|6
|6
|3
|3
|vs. Angels
|Aug. 1
|6.2
|5
|1
|1
|9
|2
Ronald Acuña Jr. Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)
Acuna Stats
- Acuna has recorded 178 hits with 31 doubles, three triples, 29 home runs and 69 walks. He has driven in 79 runs with 61 stolen bases.
- He's slashing .334/.416/.567 on the season.
- Acuna has picked up at least one hit in three straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .333 with a double, a home run, a walk and five RBI.
Acuna Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Rockies
|Aug. 30
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Rockies
|Aug. 29
|2-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Rockies
|Aug. 28
|4-for-5
|4
|1
|5
|8
|2
|at Giants
|Aug. 27
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Giants
|Aug. 26
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
Matt Olson Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)
Olson Stats
- Matt Olson has 24 doubles, three triples, 43 home runs, 86 walks and 112 RBI (135 total hits). He has stolen one base.
- He's slashed .271/.379/.590 on the season.
- Olson takes a seven-game streak with at least one hit into this one. In his last 10 games he is hitting .270 with three doubles, a triple, six walks and four RBI.
Olson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Rockies
|Aug. 30
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Rockies
|Aug. 29
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Rockies
|Aug. 28
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|at Giants
|Aug. 27
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Giants
|Aug. 26
|3-for-5
|1
|0
|2
|4
|0
MLB Props Today: Los Angeles Dodgers
Mookie Betts Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +230)
Betts Stats
- Betts has 36 doubles, a triple, 36 home runs, 76 walks and 94 RBI (156 total hits). He has swiped 10 bases.
- He's slashing .316/.410/.611 on the season.
Betts Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Aug. 30
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Aug. 29
|2-for-3
|2
|1
|1
|5
|0
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Aug. 28
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Red Sox
|Aug. 27
|3-for-5
|2
|1
|3
|6
|0
|at Red Sox
|Aug. 26
|3-for-6
|1
|0
|1
|4
|0
Freddie Freeman Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +220)
Freeman Stats
- Freddie Freeman has 180 hits with 52 doubles, two triples, 25 home runs, 59 walks and 90 RBI. He's also stolen 17 bases.
- He has a slash line of .342/.416/.591 so far this season.
Freeman Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Aug. 30
|2-for-4
|2
|1
|2
|6
|0
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Aug. 29
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Aug. 28
|1-for-5
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|at Red Sox
|Aug. 27
|3-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|5
|0
|at Red Sox
|Aug. 26
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
