On Thursday, Marcell Ozuna (hitting .421 in his past 10 games) and the Atlanta Braves play the Los Angeles Dodgers, whose starting pitcher will be Lance Lynn. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET.

He hit a home run while going 1-for-4 in his last game against the Rockies.

Marcell Ozuna Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Thursday, August 31, 2023

Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

Stadium: Dodger Stadium

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Marcell Ozuna At The Plate

Ozuna is hitting .269 with 20 doubles, 31 home runs and 46 walks.

Among qualified hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 50th, his on-base percentage ranks 42nd, and he is eighth in the league in slugging.

Ozuna enters this game on a nine-game hitting streak. During his last games, he's hitting .333 with three homers.

Ozuna has recorded a hit in 81 of 116 games this season (69.8%), including 26 multi-hit games (22.4%).

He has homered in 28 games this season (24.1%), leaving the park in 6.6% of his plate appearances.

Ozuna has driven in a run in 44 games this season (37.9%), including 21 games with more than one RBI (18.1%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

In 44.8% of his games this season (52 of 116), he has scored, and in 11 of those games (9.5%) he has scored more than once.

Marcell Ozuna Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 60 GP 56 .294 AVG .244 .370 OBP .312 .607 SLG .469 30 XBH 21 18 HR 13 38 RBI 37 51/26 K/BB 57/20 0 SB 0

