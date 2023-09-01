Player prop bet options for Francisco Lindor and others are listed when the New York Mets host the Seattle Mariners at Citi Field on Friday at 7:10 PM ET.

Mets vs. Mariners Game Info

When: Friday, September 1, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Where: Citi Field in Queens, New York

Citi Field in Queens, New York How to Watch on TV: Apple TV+

MLB Props Today: New York Mets

Francisco Lindor Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Lindor Stats

Lindor has 29 doubles, two triples, 24 home runs, 54 walks and 79 RBI (125 total hits). He has swiped 23 bases.

He's slashing .251/.333/.461 so far this year.

Lindor Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Rangers Aug. 30 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 1 vs. Rangers Aug. 29 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Rangers Aug. 28 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Angels Aug. 27 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Angels Aug. 26 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 1

Pete Alonso Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Alonso Stats

Pete Alonso has 14 doubles, two triples, 39 home runs, 56 walks and 96 RBI (101 total hits). He's also swiped four bases.

He's slashed .220/.326/.514 on the season.

Alonso Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Rangers Aug. 30 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Rangers Aug. 29 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Rangers Aug. 28 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Angels Aug. 27 2-for-4 0 0 1 3 0 vs. Angels Aug. 26 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Seattle Mariners

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -164)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -164) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +265)

Crawford Stats

J.P. Crawford has 112 hits with 28 doubles, 12 home runs, 78 walks and 44 RBI. He's also stolen two bases.

He's slashed .268/.385/.421 on the season.

Crawford enters this game looking to extend his three-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is batting .333 with two doubles, a home run, four walks and four RBI.

Crawford Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Athletics Aug. 30 1-for-4 0 0 2 1 1 vs. Athletics Aug. 29 1-for-3 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Athletics Aug. 28 2-for-4 3 1 1 5 0 vs. Royals Aug. 27 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Royals Aug. 26 2-for-3 3 0 1 3 0

