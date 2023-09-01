How to Watch Serie A: Soccer Streaming Live - Friday, September 1
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 6:18 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
There are two matchups on Friday's Serie A schedule, including Hellas Verona squaring off against Sassuolo.
How to watch all the action in the Serie A on Friday is included here.
Serie A Streaming Live Today
Watch Sassuolo vs Hellas Verona
Hellas Verona (2-0-0) is on the road to face Sassuolo (0-0-2) at Mapei Stadium in Reggio nell'Emilia.
- Game Time: 12:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Favorite: Sassuolo (+105)
- Underdog: Hellas Verona (+245)
- Draw: (+245)
Watch AS Roma vs AC Milan
AC Milan (2-0-0) journeys to play AS Roma (0-1-1) at Stadio Olimpico in Rome.
- Game Time: 2:45 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Favorite: AC Milan (+155)
- Underdog: AS Roma (+175)
- Draw: (+210)
