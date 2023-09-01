UAC Games Today: How to Watch UAC Games, TV Schedule, Live Streaming Options - Week 1
It's time for Week 1 of the 2023 college football campaign, which includes nine games that feature teams from the UAC. To ensure you catch all of the early-season action, check out the article below for info on how to watch.
UAC Games on TV This Week
|Date/Time
|TV
|Northern Colorado Bears at Abilene Christian Wildcats
|8:00 PM ET, Thursday, August 31
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Southern Utah Thunderbirds at Arizona State Sun Devils
|10:00 PM ET, Thursday, August 31
|Pac-12 Network (Live stream on Fubo)
|Eastern Kentucky Colonels at Cincinnati Bearcats
|3:30 PM ET, Saturday, September 2
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Chattanooga Mocs at North Alabama Lions
|7:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 2
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks at Troy Trojans
|7:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 2
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Central Arkansas Bears at Oklahoma State Cowboys
|7:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 2
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Austin Peay Governors at Southern Illinois Salukis
|7:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 2
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Utah Tech Trailblazers at Montana State Bobcats
|8:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 2
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Tarleton State Texans at McNeese Cowboys
|8:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 2
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
