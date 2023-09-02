The Vanderbilt Commodores (1-0) host the FCS Alabama A&M Bulldogs on Saturday, September 2, 2023 at FirstBank Stadium. The Commodores are heavily favored, by 35 points. The over/under in this outing is 53.5 points.

In this article, you will check out odds and spreads for the Vanderbilt vs. Alabama A&M matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Alabama A&M vs. Vanderbilt Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ City: Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee Venue: FirstBank Stadium

Alabama A&M vs. Vanderbilt Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.

Alabama A&M compiled a 4-7-0 ATS record last year.

The Bulldogs covered the spread once last season (1-1 ATS) when playing as at least 35-point underdogs.

Vanderbilt put together a 5-7-0 ATS record last year.

