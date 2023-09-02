In the game between the Alabama Crimson Tide and Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders on Saturday, September 2 at 7:30 PM, our projection system expects the Crimson Tide to come away with the victory. Looking for predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a complete game projection below.

Looking to bet on Alabama vs. Middle Tennessee? Head to BetMGM using our link to claim a first-time depositor bonus!

Alabama vs. Middle Tennessee Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Toss Up Over (52.5) Alabama 49, Middle Tennessee 10

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Week 1 SEC Predictions

Alabama Betting Info (2022)

The Crimson Tide have a 99.0% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.

The Crimson Tide went 6-6-1 ATS last season.

As 39.5-point or greater favorites, Alabama went 3-1 against the spread last year.

Crimson Tide games went over the point total six out of 13 times last season.

The point total average for Alabama games last season was 59.5, 7.0 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Click here to sign up for a free trial.

Middle Tennessee Betting Info (2022)

The moneyline for this contest implies a 4.8% chance of a victory for the Blue Raiders.

The Blue Raiders covered six times in 13 chances against the spread last season.

Last year, eight Blue Raiders games hit the over.

The average total for Middle Tennessee's games last season was 57.3 points, 4.8 more than this game's over/under.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Crimson Tide vs. Blue Raiders 2022 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Alabama 41.1 18.2 44.3 9 35.8 30.6 Middle Tennessee 28.8 27.7 33.8 24.2 25.9 30.9

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.