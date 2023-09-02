When the Southern Jaguars square off against the Alabama State Hornets at 6:00 PM on Saturday, September 2, our projection system predicts the Jaguars will come out on top. Our model also projects the spead, point total, and final score, which you can check out below.

Alabama State vs. Southern Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Southern (-2.8) 42.2 Southern 22, Alabama State 20

Week 1 SWAC Predictions

Alabama State Betting Info (2022)

The Hornets put together a 6-4-0 record against the spread last season.

Last season, just one Hornets game hit the over.

Southern Betting Info (2022)

The Jaguars covered four times in 10 chances against the spread last year.

Jaguars games hit the over four out of 10 times last season.

Hornets vs. Jaguars 2022 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Alabama State 18.8 20.3 16.7 18.8 20 26.7 Southern 31.7 21.8 48.8 6.8 24 43

