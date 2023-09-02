The Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (0-0) visit the No. 4 Alabama Crimson Tide (0-0) at Bryant-Denny Stadium on Saturday, September 2, 2023.

Alabama fired on all cylinders last season, as it ranked fourth-best in scoring offense (41.1 points per game) and ninth-best in scoring defense (18.2 points allowed per game). Middle Tennessee averaged 28.8 points per game on offense last season (62nd in the FBS), and it ranked 78th on defense with 27.7 points allowed per game.

Alabama vs. Middle Tennessee Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: SEC Network

Watch this game on Fubo City: Tuscaloosa, Alabama

Tuscaloosa, Alabama Venue: Bryant-Denny Stadium

Alabama vs. Middle Tennessee Key Statistics (2022)

Alabama Middle Tennessee 477.2 (19th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 374 (71st) 318.2 (16th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 409.5 (103rd) 195.7 (30th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 108.8 (114th) 281.5 (19th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 265.2 (35th) 16 (41st) Turnovers (Rank) 18 (58th) 14 (103rd) Takeaways (Rank) 30 (3rd)

Alabama Stats Leaders (2022)

Bryce Young's previous season stat line: 3,328 passing yards (256 per game), 245-for-380 (64.5%), 32 touchdowns and five picks. He also ran for 185 yards on 49 carries with four rushing TDs.

Last season Jahmyr Gibbs churned out 926 rushing yards (71.2 per game) and seven touchdowns. In the receiving game, he made 44 catches for 444 yards and three scores.

Jase McClellan ran for 655 yards on 112 carries (50.4 yards per game), with seven rushing touchdowns last year.

Jermaine Burton hauled in 40 catches for 677 yards (52.1 per game) while being targeted 64 times. He also scored seven touchdowns.

Ja'Corey Brooks produced last season, catching 39 passes for 674 yards and eight touchdowns. He averaged 51.8 receiving yards per game.

Middle Tennessee Stats Leaders (2022)

Chase Cunningham completed 66.7% of his passes to throw for 3,162 yards and 21 touchdowns last season.

Frank Peasant averaged 59.5 rushing yards per game and tallied nine rushing touchdowns. Peasant added 2.2 receptions per game to average 22 receiving yards.

Last season Darius Bracy rushed for 264 yards. He also scored six total touchdowns.

Jaylin Lane was targeted 7.7 times per game and piled up 940 receiving yards and five touchdowns over the course of 2022.

Izaiah Gathings grabbed two touchdowns and had 559 receiving yards (43 ypg) in 2022.

Yusuf Ali worked his way to two receiving touchdowns and 385 receiving yards (29.6 ypg) last season.

