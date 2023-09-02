The Auburn Tigers (0-0) face the UMass Minutemen (1-0) on Saturday, September 2, 2023 at Jordan-Hare Stadium. The Tigers are without a doubt the favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 35.5 points. The over/under in this outing is 52.5 points.

You will see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Auburn vs. UMass matchup in this article.

Auburn vs. UMass Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Auburn, Alabama

Auburn, Alabama Venue: Jordan-Hare Stadium

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Auburn vs. UMass Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.

Auburn vs. UMass Betting Trends

Auburn compiled a 5-6-1 ATS record last year.

UMass put together a 5-7-0 ATS record last season.

Auburn 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the National Champ. +20000 Bet $100 to win $20000 To Win the SEC +6600 Bet $100 to win $6600

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.