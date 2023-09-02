The UMass Minutemen (1-0) will look to upset the Auburn Tigers (0-0) on Saturday, September 2, 2023 at Jordan-Hare Stadium. The Tigers are undoubtedly the favorites in this one, with the line posted at 35.5 points. An over/under of 51.5 points has been set for the outing.

In this article, you can check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Auburn vs. UMass matchup.

Auburn vs. UMass Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023
  • Time: 3:30 PM ET
  • Channel: ESPN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • City: Auburn, Alabama
  • Venue: Jordan-Hare Stadium

Auburn vs. UMass Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Auburn Moneyline UMass Moneyline
BetMGM Auburn (-35.5) 51.5 -10000 +2000 Bet on this game with BetMGM
DraftKings Auburn (-35) 52 - - Bet on this game with DraftKings
FanDuel Auburn (-35.5) 52.5 - - Bet on this game with FanDuel
PointsBet - - -10000 +1700 Bet on this game with PointsBet
Tipico Auburn (-35) - - - Bet on this game with Tipico

Auburn vs. UMass Betting Trends

  • Auburn put together a 5-6-1 ATS record last year.
  • UMass put together a 5-7-0 record against the spread last season.

Auburn 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout
To Win the National Champ. +20000 Bet $100 to win $20000
To Win the SEC +6600 Bet $100 to win $6600

