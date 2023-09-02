Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds on Mookie Betts, Ronald Acuna Jr. and others in the Los Angeles Dodgers-Atlanta Braves matchup at Dodger Stadium on Saturday at 9:10 PM ET.

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!

Braves vs. Dodgers Game Info

When: Saturday, September 2, 2023 at 9:10 PM ET

Saturday, September 2, 2023 at 9:10 PM ET Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California

Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California How to Watch on TV: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Read More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Atlanta Braves

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -149)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +310)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +310) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Acuna Stats

Acuna has 32 doubles, three triples, 31 home runs, 71 walks and 84 RBI (183 total hits). He has swiped 63 bases.

He has a .338/.420/.580 slash line on the season.

Acuna hopes to build on a five-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .522 with two doubles, three home runs, three walks and 10 RBI.

Acuna Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Dodgers Sep. 1 2-for-4 2 1 1 6 1 at Dodgers Aug. 31 3-for-4 1 1 4 6 1 at Rockies Aug. 30 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 at Rockies Aug. 29 2-for-5 0 0 0 2 0 at Rockies Aug. 28 4-for-5 4 1 5 8 2

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +245)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +245) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Olson Stats

Matt Olson has 24 doubles, three triples, 43 home runs, 86 walks and 112 RBI (135 total hits). He has swiped one base.

He has a slash line of .266/.373/.579 on the year.

Olson Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Dodgers Sep. 1 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 at Dodgers Aug. 31 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 at Rockies Aug. 30 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 at Rockies Aug. 29 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 at Rockies Aug. 28 1-for-4 1 0 0 3 0

Bet on player props for Ronald Acuña Jr., Matt Olson or other Braves players with BetMGM.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Los Angeles Dodgers

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -149)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Betts Stats

Betts has 36 doubles, a triple, 38 home runs, 77 walks and 98 RBI (158 total hits). He has swiped 10 bases.

He's slashed .315/.409/.619 so far this season.

Betts Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Braves Sep. 1 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Braves Aug. 31 2-for-4 3 2 4 8 0 vs. Diamondbacks Aug. 30 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Diamondbacks Aug. 29 2-for-3 2 1 1 5 0 vs. Diamondbacks Aug. 28 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Freeman Stats

Freddie Freeman has 182 hits with 52 doubles, two triples, 25 home runs and 61 walks. He has driven in 90 runs with 17 stolen bases.

He has a .342/.417/.588 slash line on the season.

Freeman has picked up at least one hit in three straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .263 with a double, two home runs, two walks and three RBI.

Freeman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Braves Sep. 1 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Braves Aug. 31 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Diamondbacks Aug. 30 2-for-4 2 1 2 6 0 vs. Diamondbacks Aug. 29 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Diamondbacks Aug. 28 1-for-5 1 1 1 4 0

Bet on player props for Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman or other Dodgers players with BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.