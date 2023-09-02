Iowa vs. Utah State: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - September 2
The Utah State Aggies (0-0) will look to upset the No. 25 Iowa Hawkeyes (0-0) on Saturday, September 2, 2023 at Kinnick Stadium. The Hawkeyes are without a doubt the favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 25.5 points. The over/under is 45 in the outing.
You can find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Iowa vs. Utah State matchup in this article.
Iowa vs. Utah State Game Info
- Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Channel: Fox Sports 1
- City: Iowa City, Iowa
- Venue: Kinnick Stadium
Iowa vs. Utah State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Iowa Moneyline
|Utah State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Iowa (-25.5)
|45
|-3000
|+1200
|DraftKings
|Iowa (-25.5)
|45
|-2400
|+1200
|FanDuel
|Iowa (-25.5)
|45
|-4000
|+1400
|PointsBet
|-
|-
|-3333
|+1250
|Tipico
|Iowa (-25)
|-
|-4000
|+1200
Iowa vs. Utah State Betting Trends
- Iowa compiled an 8-5-0 ATS record last year.
- Utah State compiled a 4-9-0 record against the spread last season.
- The Aggies covered the spread once when an underdog by 25.5 points or more last year (in two opportunities).
Iowa & Utah State 2023 Futures Odds
|Iowa
|To Win the National Champ.
|+20000
|Bet $100 to win $20000
|Utah State
|To Win the National Champ.
|+8000
|Bet $100 to win $8000
|To Win the MWC
|+2500
|Bet $100 to win $2500
