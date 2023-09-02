The Atlanta Braves, including Marcell Ozuna (.548 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 202 points above season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Bobby Miller and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium, Saturday at 9:10 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he collected two extra-base hits (3-for-4 with a double, a home run and two RBI) against the Dodgers.

Marcell Ozuna Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Game Time: 9:10 PM ET

9:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Dodgers Starter: Bobby Miller

Bobby Miller TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +250) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Marcell Ozuna At The Plate

Ozuna is hitting .274 with 21 doubles, 32 home runs and 47 walks.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 36th, his on-base percentage ranks 39th, and he is ninth in the league in slugging.

Ozuna is batting .450 with three homers during his last outings and is on an 11-game hitting streak.

Ozuna has gotten at least one hit in 70.3% of his games this year (83 of 118), with more than one hit 27 times (22.9%).

He has hit a home run in 24.6% of his games in 2023 (29 of 118), and 6.7% of his trips to the dish.

In 38.1% of his games this season, Ozuna has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 18.6% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

In 45.8% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 12 games with multiple runs (10.2%).

Marcell Ozuna Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 60 GP 58 .294 AVG .255 .370 OBP .322 .607 SLG .491 30 XBH 23 18 HR 14 38 RBI 39 51/26 K/BB 58/21 0 SB 0

