Which team is going to win on Saturday, September 2, when the Chattanooga Mocs and North Alabama Lions square off at 7:00 PM? Our projection system sides with the Mocs. Dive into our other projections below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.

North Alabama vs. Chattanooga Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Chattanooga (-14.7) 61.7 Chattanooga 38, North Alabama 23

Week 1 UAC Predictions

Chattanooga Betting Info (2022)

The Mocs covered five times in 11 matchups with a spread last season.

A total of seven of Mocs games last season hit the over.

Lions vs. Mocs 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed North Alabama 28.5 41.5 34.8 33.3 24.0 46.2 Chattanooga 29.1 20.6 35.6 16.6 23.7 24.0

