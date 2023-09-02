The North Alabama Lions (0-1) hit the road to take on the Chattanooga Mocs (0-0) at Braly Municipal Stadium on Saturday, September 2, 2023.

North Alabama ranks 37th in points scored this season (7.0 points per game), but has been playing really well on the defensive side of the ball, ranking 17th-best in the FCS with 17.0 points allowed per game. Chattanooga ranked 48th in points scored last year (29.1 points per game), but it thrived on the defensive side of the ball, ranking 16th-best in the FCS with 20.6 points allowed per game.

North Alabama vs. Chattanooga Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Florence, Alabama

Florence, Alabama Venue: Braly Municipal Stadium

North Alabama vs. Chattanooga Key Statistics (2022)

North Alabama Chattanooga 387.8 (53rd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 408.6 (42nd) 481.3 (123rd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 320.7 (20th) 184.3 (34th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 159.7 (54th) 203.5 (77th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 248.9 (35th) 3 (83rd) Turnovers (Rank) 2 (59th) 0 (79th) Takeaways (Rank) 1 (50th)

North Alabama Stats Leaders

Noah Walters has thrown for 65 yards (65.0 ypg) to lead North Alabama, completing 58.8% of his passes this season. He's also figured in the ground game with 25 rushing yards on five carries.

Jalyn Daniels has racked up 49 yards on three carries.

Demarcus Lacey has been handed the ball 13 times this year and racked up 38 yards (38.0 per game).

Kobe Warden's leads his squad with 37 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on six receptions (out of six targets).

David Florence has put together a 29-yard season so far, reeling in four passes on four targets.

Kaden Cooper's one catch is good enough for 19 yards.

Chattanooga Stats Leaders (2022)

Preston Hutchinson completed 60.8% of his passes to throw for 2,723 yards and 17 touchdowns last season. He also helped on the ground, collecting six touchdowns while racking up 159 yards.

Ailym Ford averaged 108.2 rushing yards per game and scored 12 rushing touchdowns. Ford added 0.9 receptions per game to average 16.7 receiving yards.

Gino Appleberry Jr. ran for three touchdowns on 425 yards a year ago.

Sam Phillips averaged 60.1 receiving yards and collected two receiving touchdowns over the course of the 2022 season.

Jamoi Mayes averaged 51.8 receiving yards on 4.9 targets per game in 2022, scoring four touchdowns.

Jayin Whatley averaged 41.0 receiving yards per game on 2.8 targets per game a season ago.

