The No. 24 Tulane Green Wave (0-0) host the South Alabama Jaguars (0-0) at Yulman Stadium on Saturday, September 2, 2023.

Offensively, Tulane was a top-25 unit last season, ranking 19th-best in the FBS by putting up 36 points per game. It ranked 32nd on defense (22.2 points allowed per game). South Alabama had the 38th-ranked offense last season (423.5 yards per game), and it was even more effective on defense, ranking 24th-best with only 331.5 yards allowed per game.

South Alabama vs. Tulane Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Channel: ESPNU

New Orleans, Louisiana Venue: Yulman Stadium

South Alabama vs. Tulane Key Statistics (2022)

South Alabama Tulane 423.5 (42nd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 441.5 (20th) 331.5 (33rd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 360.4 (83rd) 155.3 (66th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 204.9 (20th) 268.2 (30th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 236.6 (61st) 16 (41st) Turnovers (Rank) 15 (33rd) 20 (42nd) Takeaways (Rank) 20 (42nd)

South Alabama Stats Leaders (2022)

Carter Bradley threw for 3,343 yards and 28 touchdowns last season.

La’Damian Webb averaged 81.4 rushing yards and tallied 13 rushing touchdowns. Webb complemented his performance on the ground with 1.6 receptions per game to average 16.4 receiving yards.

Last season Braylon McReynolds rushed for 326 yards and hauled in passes for 226 yards. He also scored one total touchdown.

Devin Voisin averaged 67.8 receiving yards and collected five receiving touchdowns over the course of the 2022 season.

Jalen Wayne grabbed nine touchdowns and had 819 receiving yards (63 ypg) in 2022.

Caullin Lacy averaged 61.8 receiving yards per game on 6.8 targets per game a season ago.

Tulane Stats Leaders (2022)

Michael Pratt put together an impressive passing stat line last year with 3,010 yards (215 yards per game), going 215-for-338 (63.6% completion percentage), 27 touchdowns and five interceptions. He was effective in the running game as well, with 478 rushing yards on 129 carries, 10 rushing TDs, and averaging 34.1 yards per game.

Last season Tyjae Spears took 229 rushing attempts for 1,581 yards (112.9 per game) and scored 19 touchdowns. When it comes to receiving, he also caught 22 passes for 256 yards (18.3 per game) and collected two TDs.

Shae Wyatt amassed 35 receptions for 692 yards and seven touchdowns last season. He was targeted 57 times, and averaged 49.4 yards per game.

Deuce Watts also impressed receiving last year. He had 33 receptions for 657 yards and eight touchdowns. He was targeted 60 times.

Jha'Quan Jackson grabbed 33 passes on 45 targets for 554 yards and three touchdowns, compiling 39.6 receiving yards per game.

