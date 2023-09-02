The No. 24 Tulane Green Wave (0-0) play the South Alabama Jaguars (0-0) on Saturday, September 2, 2023 at Yulman Stadium. The Green Wave are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 6.5 points. An over/under of 51.5 points has been set for the contest.

In this article, you can find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Tulane vs. South Alabama matchup.

South Alabama vs. Tulane Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Channel: ESPNU

New Orleans, Louisiana Venue: Yulman Stadium

South Alabama vs. Tulane Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.

South Alabama vs. Tulane Betting Trends

South Alabama covered seven times in 13 chances against the spread last season.

The Jaguars covered the spread when playing as at least 6.5-point underdogs in their only opportunity last year.

Tulane compiled a 12-2-0 record against the spread last season.

The Green Wave covered the spread five times last season (5-1 ATS) when playing as at least 6.5-point favorites.

South Alabama 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the Sun Belt +300 Bet $100 to win $300

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.