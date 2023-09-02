TCU vs. Colorado: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - September 2
The Colorado Buffaloes (0-0) will look to upset the No. 17 TCU Horned Frogs (0-0) on Saturday, September 2, 2023 at Amon G. Carter Stadium. The Horned Frogs are heavy favorites in this one, with the spread posted at 20.5 points. The over/under for the outing is 64 points.
In this article, you can check out odds and spreads for the TCU vs. Colorado matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
TCU vs. Colorado Game Info
- Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Fort Worth, Texas
- Venue: Amon G. Carter Stadium
Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.
TCU vs. Colorado Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|TCU Moneyline
|Colorado Moneyline
|BetMGM
|TCU (-20.5)
|64
|-1000
|+650
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|DraftKings
|TCU (-20.5)
|64
|-1100
|+700
|Bet on this game with DraftKings
|FanDuel
|TCU (-20.5)
|63.5
|-1200
|+720
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
|PointsBet
|TCU (-20.5)
|-
|-1000
|+635
|Bet on this game with PointsBet
|Tipico
|TCU (-20.5)
|-
|-1000
|+650
|Bet on this game with Tipico
TCU vs. Colorado Betting Trends
- TCU put together a 10-4-1 ATS record last year.
- The Horned Frogs won their only game last season when playing as at least 20.5-point favorites.
- Colorado covered just twice in 12 games with a spread last year.
- The Buffaloes did not cover the spread when an underdog by 20.5 points or more last year (in seven opportunities).
TCU & Colorado 2023 Futures Odds
|TCU
|To Win the National Champ.
|+20000
|Bet $100 to win $20000
|To Win the Big 12
|+1800
|Bet $100 to win $1800
|Colorado
|To Win the National Champ.
|+25000
|Bet $100 to win $25000
|To Win the Pac-12
|+10000
|Bet $100 to win $10000
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.