The Troy Trojans (0-0) take on an FCS opponent, the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (0-0) on Saturday, September 2, 2023 at Veterans Memorial Stadium.

Troy had the 94th-ranked offense last year (360.4 yards per game), and it was even more effective on defense, ranking 19th-best with only 326.4 yards allowed per game. On the offensive side of the ball, SFA was a top-25 unit last season, ranking 21st-best in the FCS by compiling 34.3 points per game. It ranked 88th on defense (30.9 points allowed per game).

Troy vs. SFA Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Troy, Alabama

Troy, Alabama Venue: Veterans Memorial Stadium

Troy vs. SFA Key Statistics (2022)

Troy SFA 360.4 (60th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 423.5 (39th) 326.4 (49th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 411.1 (83rd) 117.9 (107th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 159.1 (55th) 242.5 (54th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 264.4 (25th) 21 (98th) Turnovers (Rank) 3 (83rd) 24 (13th) Takeaways (Rank) 1 (50th)

Troy Stats Leaders (2022)

Last year Gunnar Watson put up 2,813 passing yards (200.9 per game), a 61.5% completion percentage, 14 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions.

Last year Kimani Vidal took 231 rushing attempts for 1,137 yards (81.2 per game) and scored 10 touchdowns.

DK Billingsley ran for 670 yards on 142 carries (47.9 yards per game), with eight rushing touchdowns last year.

Tez Johnson hauled in 56 catches for 858 yards (61.3 per game) while being targeted 79 times. He also scored four touchdowns.

Rajae' Johnson-Sanders amassed 713 yards on 36 grabs with seven touchdowns. He was targeted 60 times, and averaged 50.9 receiving yards per game.

Deshon Stoudemire reeled in 41 passes on 64 targets for 507 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 36.2 receiving yards per game.

SFA Stats Leaders (2022)

Trae Self averaged 234.1 pass yards per contest and tossed 19 touchdowns last season. In addition, he tacked on 15.0 yards on the ground per game with six rushing touchdowns.

Miles Reed averaged 61.4 rushing yards per game and scored two rushing touchdowns. Reed added 1.8 receptions per game to average 17.5 receiving yards.

Jerrell Wimbley ran for five touchdowns on 613 yards a year ago. Wimbley also was productive as a receiver, accumulating 12 receptions for 168 yards with one touchdown.

Xavier Gipson averaged 105.7 yards on 5.9 receptions per game and racked up seven receiving touchdowns in 2022.

Moe Wedman averaged 33.6 receiving yards on 2.4 targets per game in 2022, scoring five touchdowns.

Darryle Simmons worked his way to one receiving touchdown and 249 receiving yards (22.6 ypg) last season.

