The Houston Cougars (0-0) will look to upset the UTSA Roadrunners (0-0) on Saturday, September 2, 2023 at John O'Quinn Field at TDECU Stadium. The spread foreshadows a close game, with the Roadrunners favored by 1.5 points. The over/under is set at 59.5 in the contest.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the UTSA vs. Houston matchup.

UTSA vs. Houston Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: John O'Quinn Field at TDECU Stadium

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

UTSA vs. Houston Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.

UTSA vs. Houston Betting Trends

UTSA covered seven times in 14 chances against the spread last season.

The Roadrunners covered the spread five times last season (5-6 ATS) when playing as at least 1.5-point favorites.

Houston won five games against the spread last season, failing to cover eight times.

The Cougars were 3-1 ATS last year when playing as at least 1.5-point underdogs.

UTSA & Houston 2023 Futures Odds

UTSA To Win the AAC +400 Bet $100 to win $400 Houston To Win the National Champ. +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000 To Win the Big 12 +20000 Bet $100 to win $20000

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.