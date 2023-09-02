Washington vs. Boise State: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - September 2
The No. 10 Washington Huskies (0-0) play the Boise State Broncos (0-0) on Saturday, September 2, 2023 at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. The Huskies are undoubtedly the favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 14.5 points. The over/under in this outing is 58.5 points.
In this article, you can see odds and spreads for the Washington vs. Boise State matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Washington vs. Boise State Game Info
- Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Channel: ABC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Seattle, Washington
- Venue: Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium
Watch college football live
Washington vs. Boise State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Washington Moneyline
|Boise State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Washington (-14.5)
|58.5
|-700
|+475

|DraftKings
|Washington (-14.5)
|58.5
|-750
|+525

|FanDuel
|Washington (-14.5)
|58.5
|-720
|+500

|PointsBet
|Washington (-14.5)
|-
|-
|-

|Tipico
|Washington (-14.5)
|-
|-700
|+500

Washington vs. Boise State Betting Trends
- Washington put together an 8-5-0 ATS record last year.
- The Huskies were 3-1 ATS last season when playing as at least 14.5-point favorites.
- Boise State won six games against the spread last year, failing to cover or pushing eight times.
Washington & Boise State 2023 Futures Odds
|Washington
|To Win the National Champ.
|+4000
|Bet $100 to win $4000
|To Win the Pac-12
|+325
|Bet $100 to win $325
|Boise State
|To Win the National Champ.
|+50000
|Bet $100 to win $50000
|To Win the MWC
|+180
|Bet $100 to win $180
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
