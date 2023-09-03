Los Angeles Dodgers (83-52) will take on the Atlanta Braves (90-45) at Dodger Stadium on Sunday, September 3 at 4:10 PM ET. Currently stuck at 98 RBI, Mookie Betts will be looking to knock in his 100th run of the year.

The Braves are listed as -115 moneyline favorites in this matchup against the Dodgers (-105). The over/under for the matchup is set at 9 runs.

Braves vs. Dodgers Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, September 3, 2023

Sunday, September 3, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Probable Pitchers: Charlie Morton - ATL (14-10, 3.29 ERA) vs Bobby Miller - LAD (8-3, 4.00 ERA)

Braves vs. Dodgers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.

Braves vs. Dodgers Betting Trends and Insights

The Braves have entered the game as favorites 122 times this season and won 82, or 67.2%, of those games.

The Braves have an 82-40 record (winning 67.2% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -115 or shorter.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 53.5% chance of a victory for Atlanta.

The Braves went 9-1 over the 10 games they were moneyline favorites in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), Atlanta and its opponents combined to hit the over five times.

The Dodgers have come away with 11 wins in the 22 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

The Dodgers have a win-loss record of 9-9 when favored by -105 or worse by oddsmakers this year.

The Dodgers have played as underdogs three times over their past 10 games and lost each of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Los Angeles and its opponents are 8-2-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Braves vs. Dodgers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Ozzie Albies 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+145) Austin Riley 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+140) Ronald Acuña Jr. 1.5 (+150) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+175) Matt Olson 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+280) 0.5 (+140) Marcell Ozuna 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+165)

Braves Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +300 1st 1st

