Sunday's Serie A slate should have plenty of excitement on the pitch. Among those contests is Genoa CFC squaring off against Torino FC.

You will find info on how to watch Sunday's Serie A action right here.

Watch even more soccer coverage with ESPN+!

Serie A Streaming Live Today

Watch Torino FC vs Genoa CFC

Genoa CFC (1-0-1) makes the trip to face Torino FC (0-1-1) at Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino in Turin.

Watch Inter Milan vs ACF Fiorentina

ACF Fiorentina (1-1-0) journeys to take on Inter Milan (2-0-0) at Giuseppe Meazza in Milan.

Watch Empoli FC vs Juventus

Juventus (1-1-0) makes the trip to face Empoli FC (0-0-2) at Carlo Castellani in Empoli.

Watch US Lecce vs Salernitana

Salernitana (0-2-0) makes the trip to take on US Lecce (1-1-0) at Via del Mare in Lecce.

Make sure you're following along with soccer action from around the world all year long on Fubo and ESPN+!

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.