How to Watch the Braves vs. Cardinals Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 5
The Atlanta Braves and St. Louis Cardinals will meet on Tuesday at Truist Park, at 7:20 PM ET, with Matt Olson and Paul Goldschmidt among those expected to step up at the plate.
Braves vs. Cardinals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Tuesday, September 5, 2023
- Time: 7:20 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSO
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
- Venue: Truist Park
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
Braves Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Atlanta Braves average 1.9 home runs per game and have hit a league-leading 259 home runs in total.
- Atlanta has an MLB-best .501 slugging percentage.
- The Braves have an MLB-high .275 batting average.
- Atlanta has the top offense in MLB action, scoring 5.8 runs per game (789 total runs).
- The Braves have a league-high .344 on-base percentage.
- Braves batters strike out eight times per game, the sixth-fewest strikeouts in baseball.
- The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Atlanta's pitching staff ranks first in the majors.
- Atlanta has a 3.79 team ERA that ranks third among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Braves have the 12th-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.264).
Braves Probable Starting Pitcher
- Mike Soroka starts for the first time this season for the Braves.
- It's the first appearance this season for the 26-year-old right-hander, and his first outing in more than a year.
Braves Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Braves Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/30/2023
|Rockies
|W 7-3
|Away
|Darius Vines
|Kyle Freeland
|8/31/2023
|Dodgers
|W 8-7
|Away
|Spencer Strider
|Lance Lynn
|9/1/2023
|Dodgers
|W 6-3
|Away
|Max Fried
|Julio Urías
|9/2/2023
|Dodgers
|W 4-2
|Away
|Bryce Elder
|Emmet Sheehan
|9/3/2023
|Dodgers
|L 3-1
|Away
|Charlie Morton
|Bobby Miller
|9/5/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Home
|Mike Soroka
|Miles Mikolas
|9/6/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Home
|Spencer Strider
|Dakota Hudson
|9/7/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Home
|Max Fried
|Adam Wainwright
|9/8/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Home
|Bryce Elder
|Thomas Hatch
|9/9/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Home
|Charlie Morton
|Johan Oviedo
|9/10/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Home
|-
|-
