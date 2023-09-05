Michael Harris II vs. Cardinals Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 5
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 12:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Michael Harris II -- batting .366 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves against the St. Louis Cardinals, with Miles Mikolas on the hill, on September 5 at 7:20 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Dodgers.
Michael Harris II Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 5, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Cardinals Starter: Miles Mikolas
- TV Channel: BSSO
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Michael Harris II At The Plate
- Harris II has 23 doubles, three triples, 13 home runs and 25 walks while batting .290.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks 13th in batting average, 64th in on-base percentage, and 54th in slugging.
- Harris II enters this game on a seven-game hitting streak. During his last outings, he's hitting .300 with one homer.
- Harris II has recorded a hit in 77 of 113 games this year (68.1%), including 26 multi-hit games (23.0%).
- He has homered in 9.7% of his games this season, and 3% of his trips to the dish.
- In 25.7% of his games this season, Harris II has picked up at least one RBI. In 11 of those games (9.7%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In 42 of 113 games this season, he has scored, and 13 of those games included multiple runs.
Michael Harris II Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|50
|GP
|63
|.305
|AVG
|.279
|.346
|OBP
|.325
|.494
|SLG
|.432
|19
|XBH
|20
|6
|HR
|7
|22
|RBI
|22
|36/9
|K/BB
|46/16
|8
|SB
|12
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The Cardinals pitching staff is 28th in the league with a collective 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cardinals have the 23rd-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.67).
- Cardinals pitchers combine to surrender 138 home runs (one per game), the least in the league.
- Mikolas makes the start for the Cardinals, his 30th of the season. He is 6-10 with a 4.66 ERA and 112 strikeouts in 164 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Wednesday, the right-hander went six innings against the San Diego Padres, giving up three earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 35-year-old ranks 42nd in ERA (4.66), 38th in WHIP (1.308), and 50th in K/9 (6.1).
